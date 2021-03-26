Experts offer advice on bracing for post-pandemic social anxiety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent survey shows about half of people are worried about re-entering the so-called “pre-pandemic normal.” Now, many are experiencing social anxiety like never before. Christina Guessferd learns how you can help curb that concern.

After a year of isolation, the thought of getting off your couch and leaving the house can feel like a huge hassle. Experts say it’s natural to be nervous, and you’re not alone.

“I think it might just be like a little shock, like it might be overwhelming at first,” said Jenna McDonald, a Univesity of Vermont student.

“I’ll still probably stay away from people who aren’t wearing masks for a period of time,” admitted Edward Matthews of Hinesburg.

It’s no secret society has changed significantly since last March. So much so, that life before the pandemic can feel forgotten. “I don’t even remember how far we used to stand apart from one another,” said Matthew Tansey, a psychotherapist at the Vermont Center for Anxiety Care. He says many of his clients say they’re uncomfortable returning to social environments when the pandemic ends. “It makes a ton of sense. We sort of learned to adapt to this situation. We learned new ways of existing in the world, and we have to change those, and that’s inherently anxiety-provoking.”

When it’s safe to do so, Tansey says physical interactions as simple as shaking hands will probably seem downright wrong. That’s why it’s important you stick to a pace that won’t overstimulate. “People really need to trust their own instincts around it, and gradually reintegrate at whatever speed feels manageable or doable for them,” he said.

And even if relatives are ready to resume in-person relationships, it’s okay if you’re not, especially since catching COVID-19 is still very much a possibility. “For people to reintegrate means entering a ton of different situations that you don’t know how risky they are,” Tansey said. He says regardless of what others think, respect and embrace those emotions. “Be nice to yourself.”

Many people we spoke to agreed that the transition will take time. “When they first locked us down, kind of everything changed overnight, whereas I think this will be more gradual, and we’ll kind of just ease ourselves in,” said Alex Ireland of Colchester.

But if you do need to talk to someone now, Tansey warns many mental health professionals’ schedules are booked solid. He recommends you use resources like Psychology Today to search for providers outside your immediate city or town who may have more availability through telehealth. It may not be ideal, but some support is better than none at all.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.