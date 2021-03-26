Gov. Scott hears from students on their pandemic learning experiences

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are listening to students’ concerns with remote learning during the pandemic.

The governor along with Department of Mental Health and Vermont Afterschool held a virtual youth summit on Thursday.

Officials asked students across the state to share their experiences to give the Scott Administration the opportunity to learn more about their needs and concerns as the state moves forward on student recovery efforts.

Governor Scott heard from 23 students, age 12-17, from 10 counties across the state.

Click here to watch the summit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.