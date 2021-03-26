Kids Zone among NY indoor entertainment to get the greenlight

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Indoor entertainment can officially reopen in New York Friday. Kelly O’Brien found it was welcomed news by Champlain Centre’s younger crowd.

The bounce was back at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh Friday and had kids jumping for joy. The Champlain Kids Zone is up and running and Jeffery Rock was there with his four-year-old grandson, Jerry, “He loves it here, we were so excited to hear it opened up,” Rock said.

They had their temps taken, had to sign in and sanitize, and then the fun was ready to start. The duo used to come weekly but the lockdown put a stop to that. So, as a special treat on opening day, grandpa picked him up from school early. “I picked him up before lunch today so he could get an hour in before we go home,” Rock said.

The last year was tough for many businesses, Kids Zone included. “Very tough, I was struggling. It was a very tough time,” said Hasham Ashraf, who works at the arcade.

So when the greenlight from the governor finally came, it was good news. The current capacity is just 26 people, keeping under the 25% limit set by the state. All the equipment is washed every two hours

The fun continues over at the Fun Zone arcade in the mall’s food court. “Having indoor entertainment venues in the mall is a big part of having more mixed retail inside. It helps attract more people and it gives families more options. They can make a day of coming to the mall,” said Champlain Centre’s Emily Moosmann.

Back at Kids Zone, the fun is ready to begin once again. “Really exciting place for the kids, they really love it,” Ashraf said.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.