Kitty Korner Café in Barre finds furever homes for felines

Alexis Dexter and friend at the Kitty Korner Café in Barre.
Alexis Dexter and friend at the Kitty Korner Café in Barre.(Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Alexis Dexter loves cats, and opening Vermont’s first — and only — kitty café seemed like a pawsitively purrfect idea.

After running a successful Kickstarter campaign, Alexis was set to launch the Kitty Korner Café last spring but was waylaid by the pandemic. By August 2020, she opened the doors to the public in downtown Barre. Alexis also owns the business next door, Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts, where beloved shop cats Maisy and Abby rule the roost.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited on a busy Sunday afternoon when a new transport of 20 kitties had just arrived from Pennsylvania.

