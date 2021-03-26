Man saved in Bolton water rescue

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescuers saved a man during a dangerous water rescue in Bolton Friday afternoon.

The victim became stranded on a boulder in the middle of Joiner Brook. Heavy rain and snowmelt from upstream at Bolton Valley Resort caused the level of the brook to rise suddenly. It wasn’t immediately how the man ended up there, but technical rescue crews were able to get a boat out to him and bring him safely to shore.

We’re told he was being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

