Advertisement

Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescuers saved a man during a dangerous water rescue in Bolton Friday afternoon.

The victim became stranded on a boulder in the middle of Joiner Brook. Heavy rain and snowmelt from upstream at Bolton Valley Resort caused the level of the brook to rise suddenly. It wasn’t immediately how the man ended up there, but technical rescue crews were able to get a boat out to him and bring him safely to shore.

We’re told he was being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Daily COVID count surges; younger Vermonters at heart of spike
SERGEANT DANIEL BLODGETT
Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier
File photo
Temporary website glitch frustrates Vermonters trying to schedule vaccinations
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business

Latest News

File photo
Will Vermont colleges require vaccination passport?
Pets with Potential: Meet Stallone
Pets with Potential: Meet Stallone
DIAPERDELIVERY5
Vermont Diaper Bank to distribute 350k donated diapers
Sugarmakers face topsy turvy conditions
Sugarmakers face topsy turvy conditions
Fire destroys Northfield home
Fire destroys Northfield home