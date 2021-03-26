Advertisement

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire judge is deciding whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at the state’s youth detention center.

David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center last year alleging that he endured near-daily beatings and rapes at the Manchester facility in the late 1990s.

More than 250 plaintiffs have joined the suit, but the state has moved to dismiss it.

At a hearing Thursday, Meehan’s lawyer accused the state of silencing victims.

An assistant attorney general argued Meehan should have come forward either soon after abuse or after the passage of a 2003 federal law that called attention to the sexual assault of inmates.

Related Stories:

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont man seriously injured in golf cart crash
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Big events back on in Burlington
Courtesy: North Hero Volunteer Fire Department
Vermont, Quebec authorities work together in Lake Champlain rescue
David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student

Latest News

The Hartford Police Department has launched a new website aimed at improving transparency.
New Hartford Police website aims to improve transparency
Rutland City is discussing plans to once again transform Center Street for the summer. The city...
Rutland City discussing outdoor seating again for summer
Gov. Chris Sununu
Gov. Sununu outlines statewide vaccine timeline
Platt Herrick at his Pawlet sugarhouse.
Super Senior: Platt Herrick