BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 5-year-old male cat named Stallone.

Stallone loves his cuddles and his treats. And Trianna Kozak from Chittenden County Humane Society says he is quite the legend in Colchester. To learn more about this bundle of love check out the Humane Society’s website.

