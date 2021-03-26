Political expert breaks down Biden’s first official press conference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two months into his presidency and now President Joe Biden has officially faced the press for the first time.

But some critics say Biden’s first appearance Thursday night was highly scripted and at points he appeared to be reading his entire answers.

Our Celine McArthur asked our political expert about it.

“The risk any president takes, but particularly with Joe Biden who is not verbally concise, is that you are going to become the story for how you say something rather than what you say. I don’t think that he really came across that scripted but you can understand the concern,” said Middlebury Professor Matt Dickinson.

There were only about 25 reporters in the room and only 10 got to get their questions answered from a pre-approved list in his hands. Biden didn’t take questions from Fox News and The New York Times.

Dickinson says he can understand that the president doesn’t want to get blindsided during his first press conference.

