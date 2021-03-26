Rice, Danville withdraw from girls basketball state championship games

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID continues to impact the end of the Vermont high school winter sports season.

Thursday night, it was announced that the Rice and Danville girls basketball teams are withdrawing from state championship games that were set to be played Saturday in Barre. The Rice girls will not play in the Division One state final against BFA-St. Albans.

Rice athletic director Neil Broduer told Channel Three Sports via email that, “Today Rice was contacted by the VT Dept. of Health which let us know that there has been a close contact with a person diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19. Due to this the team will be unable to play in the Championship Game.”

Rice, seeded 11th, had reached its first title game since 2014. If precedent is followed from this postseason and BFA is named Division One state champions, it will be the first title for the Comets since 1993.

Wednesday night, Burlington/Colchester decided not to play in the Division One girls hockey state title game versus Essex due to the discovery that a player on the BHS/CHS team was a potential close contact for a presumptive COVID positive individual. Thursday, the Vermont Principals’ Association declared Essex the Division One girls hockey state champions.

Also Thursday even, Danville announced that it’s girls basketball team would not play in Saturday’s Division Four state final versus Proctor. That decision, according to Danville AD Randy Rathburn, was made due to a presumptive positive COVID case within the team.

In a statement released later Thursday night, Danville principal David Schilling said, in part, “The timing of these discoveries is unpredictable, and based on the best information available at the time decisions need to be made....These decisions have effects far beyond our town borders - while we’re acting to keep others safe, we know the effect is also devastating on our opponents, especially in a championship game. We thank Proctor High School for their grace and understanding.”

Danville was set to face Proctor in the D-4 final Saturday morning at 11am. Danville had reached its first state title game since 2008. Proctor shared last year’s state title with Mid-Vermont Christian after the girls basketball state finals were canceled due to the pandemic. Proctor’s last outright championship came in 2014.

