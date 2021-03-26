Advertisement

Sugarmakers face topsy turvy conditions

Mar. 26, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many of us have enjoyed the record warmth the past few days, but it’s kept sugarmakers on the edge of their seat.

From ideal conditions earlier in the week, to temperatures in the 70s Thursday, sugarmakers are usually ready for anything Mother Nature brings.

Dom Amato spoke to Timothy Perkins, director of the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center about the work they are doing this year and why they still expect Vermont to still have a strong sugaring season.

