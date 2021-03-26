Two Vermonters arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest

ST. LOUIS CO., MN. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters are in trouble after protesting an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

St. Louis County authorities say in total, seven people from various cities across the country were arrested on Thursday.

They were reported to be locking themselves to a gate used by workers to access the pipeline construction site and others locked themselves to heavy machinery inside the construction area.

All of them were taken from the locks and placed under arrest.

19-year-old Julie Macuga and 23-year-old Leif Taranta, both from Burlington, were among those arrested.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.