UVM Extension to offer gardening series for kids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Extension and 4-H are hosting a free, six-part virtual gardening series for kids.

Among the topics covered in the Zoom sessions will be tips for growing vegetables, pollinator-friendly and edible flowers, seed saving, edible and inedible wild plants, animals in the garden, and nutrition, including recipes and information to make healthy dietary choices.

Cat Viglienzoi spoke with the extension’s Martha Manning about the effort.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.