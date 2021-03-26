Advertisement

UVM Extension to offer gardening series for kids

File photo
File photo(Kaley Skaggs)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Extension and 4-H are hosting a free, six-part virtual gardening series for kids.

Among the topics covered in the Zoom sessions will be tips for growing vegetables, pollinator-friendly and edible flowers, seed saving, edible and inedible wild plants, animals in the garden, and nutrition, including recipes and information to make healthy dietary choices.

Cat Viglienzoi spoke with the extension’s Martha Manning about the effort.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Barnett
Ex-principal convicted of sexually exploiting student
An explosion on Wednesday destroyed a Rutland Town business.
Explosion destroys Rutland Town business
File photo
Temporary website glitch frustrates Vermonters trying to schedule vaccinations
SERGEANT DANIEL BLODGETT
Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier
File photo
Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

Latest News

Stallone is looking for his forever home.
Pets with potential: Meet Stallone
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Shaheen supports funding increase to fight opioid epidemic
Alexis Dexter and friend at the Kitty Korner Café in Barre.
Kitty Korner Café in Barre finds furever homes for felines
File photo
Sugarmakers face topsy turvy conditions