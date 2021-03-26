Vermont Animation Festival kicks off Friday
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Sixth Annual Vermont Animation Festival kicks off this weekend.
The virtual festival is hosted by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Vermont Curators Group. There is a full slate of activities for animators of all experience levels.
Scott Fleishman spoke with Kate Renner, the festival’s director, as well as students involved in the NVU-Lyndon program.
