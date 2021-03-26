Advertisement

Vermont Animation Festival kicks off Friday

The Sixth Annual Vermont Animation Festival takes place this weekend.
The Sixth Annual Vermont Animation Festival takes place this weekend.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Sixth Annual Vermont Animation Festival kicks off this weekend.

The virtual festival is hosted by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Vermont Curators Group. There is a full slate of activities for animators of all experience levels.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Kate Renner, the festival’s director, as well as students involved in the NVU-Lyndon program.

