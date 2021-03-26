Advertisement

Vermont man charged with smuggling marijuana from Canada

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man is facing charges of smuggling 272 pounds marijuana into the United States from Canada.

Federal court documents say that Jack Cohen, of Stowe, was arrested Wednesday night after he was apprehended by Border Patrol agents in the town of Canaan with four duffel bags in the back of his pickup truck. Border Patrol agents had been monitoring for more than a month an area on the Vermont side of Wallace Lake, which straddles the border with Quebec, after agents discovered snowmobile tracks across the frozen lake.

Cohen appeared in court Thursday and was released. Cohen’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

