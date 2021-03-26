Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

We expect to learn more about the state’s vaccine rollout as well as any updates on outbreaks.

As of Thursday, officials reported 33.8% of Vermonters16+ had received at least one dose of the VOCID vaccine

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 173 new coronavirus cases for a total of 18,215. There have been a total of 223 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.6%. A total of 350,472 people have been tested, and 15,240 have recovered.

