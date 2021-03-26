Vermont state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold a pandemic press conference Friday morning.

We expect to learn more about the state’s vaccine rollout as well as any updates on outbreaks.

As of Thursday, officials reported 33.8% of Vermonters16+ had received at least one dose of the VOCID vaccine

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 173 new coronavirus cases for a total of 18,215. There have been a total of 223 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.6%. A total of 350,472 people have been tested, and 15,240 have recovered.

