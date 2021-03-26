Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard responds as one of their own is accused of sexual assault.

WCAX News’s media partners at Seven Days published an article detailing a woman’s graphic account of being drugged and raped by Sergeant Daniel Blodgett in January. The unnamed woman claims Blodgett forced her to take cocaine and then raped her.

At a town hall on Thursday night, Adjutant General Gregory Knight said the guard condemns the “abhorrent” and “repulsive” behavior.

“The actions described have no place in the Vermont National Guard or in our military,” Knight said. “Anyone who chooses to behave in such a way-- they don’t deserve to be in uniform.”

Knight vows to hold any solider convicted of criminal behavior, including sexual assault, accountable.

“I will do everything in my authority to ensure that when I have the information of such behavior, that I’ll take the strongest and most appropriate behavior that I am able within the constraints of regulation and law,” Knight said.

The Seven Days article states Blodgett “has a long rap sheet that includes at least eight misdemeanor criminal convictions” but “remains a soldier in the Vermont National Guard.”

Knight says the Guard is aware and is investigating.

“But those processes do take time. That’s not something that I can help,” he said.

Knight says it can take six months to a year to discharge someone who is convicted of a crime from the military.

Meanwhile, the Guard says it is taking new steps to identify soldiers who break the law. Three weeks ago, it launched a provost marshal position to help bridge the gap between civil law enforcement and the Guard, and find any dishonorable soldiers the Guard may not know about.

“Even though we, as an organization-- and it’s also [Department of Defense] policy that when a member is arrested or charged with a crime, we have a duty to report, it doesn’t always happen,” Knight said. “Even though we have other mechanisms in place— periodic background checks for security, clearances, things like that-- sometimes, we don’t catch everything so the provost marshal team will engage in that in the near term.”

Knight says the Army has also launched an app called Reach Up that allows anyone to anonymously send information or report misconduct or criminal behavior.

