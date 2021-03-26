BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm week, temperatures will be turning colder for the weekend. We’ll be back to near normal, or slightly above normal temperatures for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of eastern and southern Vermont through Saturday afternoon for the potential of wind gusts up to 50mph. A Flood Advisory also remains in effect through Saturday evening, as we monitor rivers and streams on the rise from melting snow and recent rains.

After dry skies on Saturday, rain will return for the second half of the weekend. Wet weather will be on the increase during the day on Sunday, with steady light to moderate rain likely by later in the afternoon and into Sunday night. Monday with begin with a few lingering snow showers under mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ve got some nice weather ahead by the middle of next week. Plan on partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs getting back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Have a great weekend!

