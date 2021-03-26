BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After that long stretch of sunny, warm weather, topping off with those record highs in the 70s on Thursday, we are now headed for a whole bunch of weather action over the next few days.

A one-two punch of similar storm systems will be coming at us with rain, possible thunderstorms, wind, and some snow. The first one will come through today with periods of rain which could be heavy at times, especially in our northern areas. A few thunderstorms may fire up, especially during the afternoon, and some of those could be on the strong side with locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Winds in general will be picking up, first out of the south in the morning, then shifting around to the west, northwest late afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph, especially in our southern and eastern areas.

The rain will taper off tonight, but not before changing over to some snow in the mountains, just a trace to around 3″ by Saturday morning.

Then we’ll get some sunshine going on Saturday, but temperatures will be closer to normal, topping out in the 40s for most of us, but still some low/mid 50s south.

The lull in the weather action will last until later in the morning on Sunday when the 2nd system moves in with another round of rain and wind, ending as some snow in the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning. Then we’ll clear out later on Monday, but it will be chilly & blustery.

Temperatures will spike back up again mid-week. We’ll jump back into the 50s on Tuesday with lots of sunshine, and then into the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday. That temperature spike will be ahead of an approaching cold front that will catch up to us Wednesday night into Thursday with rain showers, ending as some snow showers. Then temperatures will be dropping again by the end of the week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on any potential flooding problems over the next few days as some rivers and streams may experience some minor flooding. -Gary

