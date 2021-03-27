Car stolen overnight in Newbury

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An ongoing investigation for a stolen car in Newbury, Vermont.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen between 10:15 Friday night and 12:45 early Saturday morning. Vermont State Police say the incident took place at Newbury Crossing Road Park and Ride.

The vehicle’s description is a blue 2015 Subaru Impreza. VSP is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

