Car stolen overnight in Newbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An ongoing investigation for a stolen car in Newbury, Vermont.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen between 10:15 Friday night and 12:45 early Saturday morning. Vermont State Police say the incident took place at Newbury Crossing Road Park and Ride.

The vehicle’s description is a blue 2015 Subaru Impreza. VSP is encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

