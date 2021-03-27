Catamount Arts to open ‘ArtPort’ at the Green Mountain Mall

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Catamount Arts is figuring out new ways to accommodate crowds of people at performances safely.

So they’ve created ArtPort -- a new performance space made up of three old stores in the Green Mountain Mall.

Crews have been working since late summer to get this vision off of the ground.

With acoustic panels and an air ventilation system installed, Catamount Arts is planning to be able to accommodate 150 people safely in this new space.

They say while it’s great for COVID safety, it will serve as a permanent solution to space limitations they’ve faced in the past.

“Right now the art center doesn’t have a performance space that we call our own, and when we do have performances in our building we have very limited capacity. So this gives us the opportunity to have larger audiences and a broad array of performing arts here,” says Molly Stone of Catamount Arts.

ArtPort is currently doing test runs of shows that are closed to the public to make sure all goes well.

The tentative public opening date is April 10th.

