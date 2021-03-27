Director of Police Transformation admits to plagiarism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Friday, Burlington’s Director of Police Transformation, Kyle Dodson, answers WCAX’s questions after our media partners at Seven Days uncovered that parts of his final report to Mayor Miro Weinberger were plagiarized.

Kyle Dodson was appointed by the Mayor for a six-month position that just ended.

Celine McArthur asked Dodson about the eight page report and discusses the challenges of his role.

Dodson’s report can be found here

