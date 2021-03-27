Advertisement

Palmer’s Sugarhouse celebrating spring with Sugar on Snow

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is upon us and the sap is flowing at Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne.

This weekend they’re opening up shop for anyone to come out and enjoy Sugar on Snow.

No snow? No problem! They use shaved ice anyway.

WCAX is told they’ll be celebrating spring with Sugar on Snow each weekend through mid-April, or as long as Mother Nature allows the sap to flow.

They also say it’s a fun and safe event for the whole family.

“We are boiling this weekend, so we’re always excited when we can do that and have people come out and check that out, watch our evaporator going, it’s always a better experience for them,” says owner and operator David Palmer. “And we have plenty of land for people to walk outside and some outdoor picnic tables and some walking trails.”

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Sugar on Snow guests will also get a donut and a pickle.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Daily COVID count surges; younger Vermonters at heart of spike
SERGEANT DANIEL BLODGETT
Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier
Child dies in NY farming accident
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue
Fie photo
Canadian kite surfer reported missing on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Catamount Arts to open 'ArtPort' at the Green Mountain Mall
Catamount Arts to open ‘ArtPort’ at the Green Mountain Mall
Two Vermont utility companys' employees take a bone-chilling dip to support kids in need.
Two Vermont utility companies combine forces to benefit homeless youth
Newbury crossing road park and ride car stolen overnight
Car stolen overnight in Newbury
Taking a bone-chilling dip to support kids in need.
BED challenges VGS to a polar plunge