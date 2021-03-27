Palmer’s Sugarhouse celebrating spring with Sugar on Snow

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is upon us and the sap is flowing at Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne.

This weekend they’re opening up shop for anyone to come out and enjoy Sugar on Snow.

No snow? No problem! They use shaved ice anyway.

WCAX is told they’ll be celebrating spring with Sugar on Snow each weekend through mid-April, or as long as Mother Nature allows the sap to flow.

They also say it’s a fun and safe event for the whole family.

“We are boiling this weekend, so we’re always excited when we can do that and have people come out and check that out, watch our evaporator going, it’s always a better experience for them,” says owner and operator David Palmer. “And we have plenty of land for people to walk outside and some outdoor picnic tables and some walking trails.”

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Sugar on Snow guests will also get a donut and a pickle.

