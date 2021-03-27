Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Middlebury causing severe damage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service confirms a EF-1 tornado hit Middlebury Friday afternoon.

Strong storms blew thru the region Friday, producing some localized wind damage, including downed trees and power lines.

The worst damage was on Painter Road in Middlebury.

Middlebury Police tells WCAX, a house was damaged around 2:00PM by a wind storm and a child was hurt.

Police say two neighboring houses were also damaged and multiple downed trees delayed the rescue response.

The child was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Daily COVID count surges; younger Vermonters at heart of spike
SERGEANT DANIEL BLODGETT
Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier
Child dies in NY farming accident
File photo
Air Guard’s fast response avoids serious fire at Burlington airport
Fie photo
Canadian kite surfer reported missing on Lake Champlain

Latest News

Celine and Kyle
Director of Police Transformation admits to plagiarism
Bolton man is in the hospital after being pulled from rushing water
Bolton man is in the hospital after being pulled from rushing water
vermont state house
Vt. lawmakers pass budget, grapple with pushback on pension reform
The Vermont Diaper Bank unloaded its largest donation ever at the UMall in South Burlington...
Diaper bank gets record donation