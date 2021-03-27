Tornado touches down in Middlebury causing severe damage

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service confirms a EF-1 tornado hit Middlebury Friday afternoon.

Strong storms blew thru the region Friday, producing some localized wind damage, including downed trees and power lines.

The worst damage was on Painter Road in Middlebury.

Middlebury Police tells WCAX, a house was damaged around 2:00PM by a wind storm and a child was hurt.

Police say two neighboring houses were also damaged and multiple downed trees delayed the rescue response.

The child was taken to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.