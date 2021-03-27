Two Vermont utility companies combine forces to benefit homeless youth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington Electric Department employee who has been raising money on her own challenged the people at Vermont gas for a team-polar plunge competition Friday morning.

The team that brought the most plungers to Perkins Pier won. The losing utility would donate two-hundred dollars in the other company’s name to spectrum youth services.

Vermont Gas Systems also know as VGS won Friday’s challenge with 21 participants to B-E-D’s six.

Jennifer Green, the B-E-D employer that started it all describes what it’s like to take the plunge.

“You get in the water and just try to settle on in, and it’s an awesome way to start the day. And it’s such a nice way to support spectrum at the same time.”

And VGS’s Donna Leclair says that so dared to dive because she’s a mom, and couldn’t sit by while kids in our community needed help.

“I have teenagers and I can’t imagine something like that happening to them without a warm meal or a shelter.”

After the bone-chilling dive, these companies weren’t done yet. Both utilities have teams that will join an over-night sleep-out. This will be done virtually, from participants’ backyards. They say they’ve raised approximately $6,350 for Spectrum Youth & Family Services.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.