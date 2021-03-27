Advertisement

What to do Saturday, March 27

What to do this Saturday
What to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

It’s also time to get eggs-cited for Mad River Valley’s Easter Egg Hunt. The event will be held drive-in style this year at Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom. You can swing by from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to snag your Easter eggs and at-home activities.

And of course, the Easter Bunny is sure to maker an appearance.

Next up to bat is the Baseball Clinic at Burlington High School starting at 1 p.m.

Burlington American Little League will be hosting a clinic for all divisions, TBall through Majors. That means children ages 4 -12 are welcome to join. Registration is required.

If baseball isn’t quite your tune, you might like to march to the beat of Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s next series of ‘Music for Days Like This.’

It’s a multi-media virtual concert series. Poet Reuben Jackson will host this performance. Jackson is knowN for focusing on art by BIPOC individuals in a variety of media, visual art, poetry, and music. Alongside two VSO commissions, and special poetry readings by Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can starting at $5. You can start buying tickets at 7:30 p.m. This Saturday.

