BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a much quieter day, after the severe weather in spots on Friday, and yes, a confirmed EF1 tornado near Middlebury, with estimated winds of 110 mph. Skies will become partly sunny today. It will be noticeably cooler, but still seasonable for this time of year, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another system will bring rain and unfortunately wind on Sunday. The wind may gust to 40 mph at times. Severe weather is not expected, however. The rain will change to snow showers overnight, and last into Monday morning. An inch or so accumulation is possible in the mountains. Monday afternoon will be partly sunny.

Tuesday will be the best day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees. Showers are expected Wednesday. April will come in with showers and mountain snow showers Thursday. Friday is looking dry, though chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s.

