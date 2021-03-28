Advertisement

Arts nonprofit turns UMall gallery into music hall

The Arts So Wonderful gallery at the University Mall will now host monthly live performances.
The Arts So Wonderful gallery at the University Mall will now host monthly live performances.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Come for the art and stay for the live music!

Once a month, Burlington nonprofit ‘Arts So Wonderful’ will transform its gallery inside the University Mall in South Burlington into a music hall.

They held their first event on Saturday night. The show featured the Vermont Youth Orchestra, Jack Hanson Jazz Band, and Max Palmer Comedy.

Executive Director Bruce Wilson says the organization wants to give Burlington’s youth an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“They wanted a place to perform. They needed help with recording. They needed help with music theory and things like that. So we put it all together with the help of college students,” Wilson said. “I have youth advisory boards to help me make these decisions on the programs, projects and events that we do.”

Wilson says the shows are free but they will accept donations. If you’re planning to attend, you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Daily COVID count surges; younger Vermonters at heart of spike
SERGEANT DANIEL BLODGETT
Vt. National Guard addresses rape allegations against soldier
Child dies in NY farming accident
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue
Tree uprooted from Tornado
Tornado touches down in Middlebury causing severe damage

Latest News

For this year's COVID-safe Penguin Plunge, the top 40 fundraisers were invited to the in-person...
Penguin Plungers take the dip in modified event
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
FILE
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found