Arts nonprofit turns UMall gallery into music hall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Come for the art and stay for the live music!

Once a month, Burlington nonprofit ‘Arts So Wonderful’ will transform its gallery inside the University Mall in South Burlington into a music hall.

They held their first event on Saturday night. The show featured the Vermont Youth Orchestra, Jack Hanson Jazz Band, and Max Palmer Comedy.

Executive Director Bruce Wilson says the organization wants to give Burlington’s youth an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“They wanted a place to perform. They needed help with recording. They needed help with music theory and things like that. So we put it all together with the help of college students,” Wilson said. “I have youth advisory boards to help me make these decisions on the programs, projects and events that we do.”

Wilson says the shows are free but they will accept donations. If you’re planning to attend, you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

