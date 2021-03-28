Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Addison County residents are picking up the pieces in the wake of an extremely rare tornado that touched down there Friday afternoon.

The storm that produced the EF-1 tornado tracked all the way from the Gulf of Mexico to just northeast of Middlebury, where it dumped heavy rain and formed a tornado.

Ernest Malzac’s property on Painter Road in Middlebury stood in the line of the tornado’s path Friday afternoon. He’s lived in the same house for more than 60 years and says this is the worst wind he’s experienced in the area since the 1950s. The gusts were so treacherous, they even threw a 50-gallon drum 50 feet through his porch.

“Picked that right up and slung it through my porch, knocked the railing off, and hit my picture window here... cracked the outside glass. It could have gone through the living room, but it was going sideways, you see,” said Malzac.

Malzac’s home suffered some damage, but just across the street, a house sustained significant damage. A garage attached to the home detached and collapsed, and a car flipped over and into the structure. Two people were injured in the storm, including a child. Downed trees and power lines cover the community.

The National Weather Service says winds reached 110 miles per hour in the tornado, classified as an EF-1 on a zero to five scale. “It’s weak on the scale of tornadoes. Still, very, very strong winds,” said Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Lahiff says according to the weather service’s records dating back to the 1950s, tornadoes are very rare in Vermont. In fact, Lahiff says he believes only one other tornado has touched down in the Green Mountain State in the month of March since record-keeping started.

“We’ve only had about 46 in the state of Vermont, so extrapolate that out, it’s like an average of one per year. So, the odds of getting a tornado in a state of Vermont any given year is very low,” said Lahiff.

Lahiff says it’s important to keep an eye on the weather and heed NWS warnings. In this case, the organization had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning around 1:10 p.m. The tornado hit Addison County about 40 minutes later.

“Any time we issue a warning like that, it’s when we mean business,” said Lahiff.

It’s estimated the tornado was on the ground for five minutes and traveled about one mile.

DFR READY TO ASSIST VERMONTERS FILING INSURANCE CLAIMS

If you were impacted by the tornado, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation says it can help with your insurance claims.

“Our thoughts are with those Vermonters who were injured and experienced damage to their homes and property as a result of the severe weather that swept through the state,” said Commissioner Michael Pieciak. “We stand ready to assist Vermonters with their insurance claims as they cleanup and rebuild from these storms.”

DFR encourages Vermonters who experienced property damage to do the following:

- Notify your insurance agent and company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.

- Take photos of the damaged property.

- Save samples of damaged material, such as carpeting, curtains, and upholstery.

- Secure your property from further damage. After speaking with your insurer and photographing damage, take action to prevent further damage by covering broken windows, damaged walls, or leaking roofs, but do not make permanent repairs. Your insurance company should inspect the property and estimate the cost of permanent repairs.

- Be safe when moving in and around damaged property.

- Make a list of the damage and keep receipts to document the cost of repairs or replacement.

- Contact your insurance company again if an adjuster has not been assigned to you within several days.

Vermonters are encouraged to contact the Department’s consumer services team if they have any questions or issues call 800-964-1784 or email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov.

