Green Mountain Club reminds hikers not to hike muddy trails

BUELS GORE, Vt. (WCAX) - While some argue we’re not quite in mud season, temperatures this past week sure made it feel like it.

As the weather warms up, the Green Mountain Club is reminding people to stay off of muddy trails.

If you’re hiking and find a muddy trail, they ask that you pick a different one.

They also say that mud at a trailhead is a good indicator that a trail will be muddy throughout.

Even though the state usually closes down trails that are not okay to hike, the Green Mountain Club asks hikers to do their due diligence and be conscious of hiking conditions in the spring months.

“We all want to get out and hike, especially after a long winter. But right now, the trails as the snow is melting are super wet. There’s only so much water that the trails can absorb,” says Mike Debonis of the Green Mountain Club. “When we walk on the muddy trails, we tend to compress the soil, we tend to widen the trail, and it just makes it harder for plants to grow and it creates erosion and it just makes a lot more work for maintaining the trails further on in the year.”

For closed and open trail updates, check with the Green Mountain Club or Vermont State Parks.

Weather depending, most trails that close down will reopen by Memorial Day Weekend.

