Advertisement

Green Mountain Club reminds hikers not to hike muddy trails

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUELS GORE, Vt. (WCAX) - While some argue we’re not quite in mud season, temperatures this past week sure made it feel like it.

As the weather warms up, the Green Mountain Club is reminding people to stay off of muddy trails.

If you’re hiking and find a muddy trail, they ask that you pick a different one.

They also say that mud at a trailhead is a good indicator that a trail will be muddy throughout.

Even though the state usually closes down trails that are not okay to hike, the Green Mountain Club asks hikers to do their due diligence and be conscious of hiking conditions in the spring months.

“We all want to get out and hike, especially after a long winter. But right now, the trails as the snow is melting are super wet. There’s only so much water that the trails can absorb,” says Mike Debonis of the Green Mountain Club. “When we walk on the muddy trails, we tend to compress the soil, we tend to widen the trail, and it just makes it harder for plants to grow and it creates erosion and it just makes a lot more work for maintaining the trails further on in the year.”

For closed and open trail updates, check with the Green Mountain Club or Vermont State Parks.

Weather depending, most trails that close down will reopen by Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree uprooted from Tornado
Tornado touches down in Middlebury causing severe damage
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Daily COVID count surges; younger Vermonters at heart of spike
Celine and Kyle
Director of Police Transformation admits to plagiarism
Vermont man charged with smuggling marijuana from Canada

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of March 29
Looking ahead: Week of March 29
What to do this Sunday
What to do Sunday, March 28
Scott Fleishman gives us an inside peek at a local animation festival.
Animation Festival
Looking ahead: Week of March 29
Looking ahead: Week of March 29