Hundreds spend night outside for Spectrum’s annual Sleep Out fundraiser

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 300 Chittenden County residents spent Friday night outside for Spectrum’s 10th annual Sleep Out.

The community of participants joined the online event by posting to social media and tuning into virtual programs. Many layed out their sleeping bags and pitched their tents in backyards, then snapped a picture of the set up. By morning, organizers invited people to drink coffee and discuss the experience over Zoom.

The fundraiser supports youth facing homelessness. Spectrum serves about 1,500 youth and their family members each year. Typically, the event raises about $300,000 for the cause. Organizers say the youth Spectrum serves are especially vulnerable to economic recessions and social isolation, and it’s not too late to donate.

