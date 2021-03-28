Lake Region earns D-3 Girls Hoops title

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Region girls basketball team had to share the D-3 state title with three other teams last year after the semifinals and championship were canceled due to COVID-19. But in 2021, the Rangers had no equal as they downed Vergennes 53-37 to complete and unbeaten season and claim their first solo title in more than a decade Saturday afternoon at the Barre Aud.

Sakoya Sweeney and Tia Martinez led the way for Lake Region, with the sophomore pouring in 19 and the senior complementing her by adding 15. Together they were able to hold off a strong performance by the Commodores’ Kate Gosliga, who led all scorers with 22.

It’s the fourth state title in Lake Region program history, including 2020′s quad-crown.

