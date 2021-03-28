Looking ahead: Week of March 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead at stories on our radar for this week.

We start in New Hampshire with many deadlines for COVID-19 Vaccines this week. On Tuesday persons 40-years-of-age and up can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. By Wednesday if you are 30 or older you can register. And 16-year-olds and up will be eligible by Friday, April 2.

Governor Sununu said the state is expecting an additional 10,000 vaccines this week. Bringing their state’s total to 45,000 doses.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, The Howard Center will present its fourth annual conference, Perspectives on Connection, Compassion, and Belonging virtually on March 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Howard Center’s annual conference brings together national and international speakers and attendees from the U.S. & Canada. This conference is meant for a wide audience from mental health and healthcare providers, to educators, law enforcement, and the general public.

Registration for the event is $69 and can be done online.

Looking ahead to this Thursday, The Hammond Cove Shooting Range will be open for the season starting at 10 a.m.

If you want to visit the site you must sign in with an on-rage safety officer. You must also have a valid hunting or fishing license, or be the guest of someone do does. The range operates under rules set by The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. before using the range shooters are urged to review the safety rules.

Policy deadlines are also coming up this Thursday.

Vermont teachers and families will know by April 1 if they will be able to have their students 3 feet apart in the classroom.

And Policing reports in the North Country are due. Governor Cuomo called for all New York law enforcement departments to analyze their protocols and procedures. Then they had to create a police reform plan. These plans are due to the state in a few days.

