Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have recovered the body of 62-year-old Pierre Dunningan of Bromont, Quebec.

Vermont State Police say they found the Quebec man around 12:30 this afternoon in Swanton. They say someone reported seeing something floating in Missisquoi Bay near Church Road. A team of multiple agencies recovered Dunningan’s body less than 100 yards from shore.

He was last seen kite-surfing in Missisquoi Bay around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

While an autopsy is performed to determine cause and manner of death, VSP is conducting an investigation, but they say the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

