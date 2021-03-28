Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have recovered the body of 62-year-old Pierre Dunningan of Bromont, Quebec.

Vermont State Police say they found the Quebec man around 12:30 this afternoon in Swanton. They say someone reported seeing something floating in Missisquoi Bay near Church Road. A team of multiple agencies recovered Dunningan’s body less than 100 yards from shore.

He was last seen kite-surfing in Missisquoi Bay around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

While an autopsy is performed to determine cause and manner of death, VSP is conducting an investigation, but they say the death doesn’t appear suspicious.

