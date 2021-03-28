Advertisement

Mount Ellen closes for the season

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Ellen is officially closed to Sugarbush skiers and riders for the 2021 season.

The smaller of the two peaks was scheduled to shut down at the end of the day Sunday, but the mountain closed it a day early due to today’s impending weather.

The mountain hosted a end of season celebration in conjunction with Vermont Adaptive and Lawson’s.

Sugarbush says it’s about on time for when they would normally close -- a sure sign of a good season.

“You know, we’re really happy with the way the season went this year. Visitation was definitely down, but I think it’s a real accomplishment for employees and guests and community members and everyone that really came together and really abided by the regulations and the policies that the mountain put in place and the state put in place to be able to have a safe season,” says John Bleh of Sugarbush. “And I think these are the results. We made it to the end here at Mount Ellen and hopefully its the same at Lincoln Peak.”

Mount Ellen remains open for uphill skiers and riders who want to skin the trails.

Lincoln Peak remains open until April 26th, tentatively.

Lift hours at Lincoln Peak do move to spring hours though, so be sure to check those before heading out.

