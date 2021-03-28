N.H. Sen. Shaheen helps introduce a bill to help fight the opioid epidemic in the Granite State

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire has helped introduce a bill that would increase funding to fight the opioid epidemic, which has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill increases funding authorization levels and sets out new policy reforms in the Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act, which was enacted in 2016. Policy changes include new research into non-opioid pain management alternatives and into long-term treatment outcomes to sustain recovery from addiction. The bill establishes a commission to improve the quality and safety of care for drug overdoses and substance use disorders.

