North Country takes D-2 Girls Hoops title

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Country Falcons claimed their first ever girls basketball state title with a 49-38 win over Fair Haven in the D-2 championship Saturday at the Barre Aud.

NCU took more than six minutes to get on the board, but once they did, they never looked back. The Falcons stifled the two-time defending champion Slaters on the defensive end and relied on a trio to do the heavy lifting on offense.

Cora Nadeau led the way with 13 points, Riann Fortin had 12, and McKenna Marsh chipped in 11.

It’s not only the first title in program history, it’s the first state championship on the hardwood for North Country on either the boys or girls side...though the boys will get their chance to catch the girls on Sunday.

