Penguin Plungers take the dip in modified event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Special Olympics Vermont made a big splash on Saturday, even with a smaller crowd.

Normally, thousands of people would be watching hundreds jump into Lake Champlain at Burlington’s waterfront. But this year, only about 40 top fundraisers were invited to take the plunge into the frigid waters.

Rather than a single day, the Penguin Plunge organizers put on a more than month-long event. They asked Vermonters to send in videos of them getting cold in creative ways, like making snow angels in shorts. The Special Olympics Vermont president says she’s thrilled with how many people participated.

“It means the world to us, it’s hard to imagine that folks were able to muster the energy and do the fundraising. It’s very moving and we’re very grateful for that,” said Missy Shea, the president of Special Olympics Vermont.

The Penguin Plunge raises about 40% of the organization’s operating budget for the year. So far, Special Olympics Vermont has received more than $200,000 dollars through the plunge, which is about 60% of their goal.

If you’d like to donate to the Special Olympics of Vermont you can do so here.

Related Stories:

Get cold for a good cause

Littleton police take the plunge for Special Olympics

Students get creative for this year’s modified Penguin Plunge

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.