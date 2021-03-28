South Burlington claims H.S. Bowling title

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington Wolves fended off a fierce challenge from Burlington Saturday afternoon at Twin City Lanes in Barre to claim the high school bowling state championship. It’s the Wolves’ third title in the last four years.

The Wolves and Seahorses split the first four games of the best-of-seven “Baker Match,” in which teams rotate bowlers each frame and the better total score and the end wins. But SBHS shortened the rotation entering the fifth game and came from behind in the sixth to take the 4-2 victory.

