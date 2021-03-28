Advertisement

South Burlington claims H.S. Bowling title

Wolves win third title in four years with 4-2 win over rival Burlington
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington Wolves fended off a fierce challenge from Burlington Saturday afternoon at Twin City Lanes in Barre to claim the high school bowling state championship. It’s the Wolves’ third title in the last four years.

The Wolves and Seahorses split the first four games of the best-of-seven “Baker Match,” in which teams rotate bowlers each frame and the better total score and the end wins. But SBHS shortened the rotation entering the fifth game and came from behind in the sixth to take the 4-2 victory.

