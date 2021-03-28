Advertisement

UVM Men’s Lax handles Hartford

Cats take control in second, pull away late in fourth en route to 14-9 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t their sharpest effort, but the #15 UVM men’s lacrosse team continued their winning ways by downing Hartford 14-9 Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the win, the Cats move to 4-2 on the season and stay perfect in America East play at 4-0.

Vermont took nearly an entire quarter to get on the scoreboard, but fortunately the defense and goalkeeper Ryan Cornell kept them in it. David Closterman would help the Cats get off the mat with a hat trick, while Michael McCormack once again led the offense with five goals.

Hartford never really went away, getting as close as 11-9 with less than six minutes to play, but UVM pulled away with three straight tallies to seal the win.

Vermont returns to the road next week when they visit UMBC on Saturday.

