Vermont Fish and Wildlife close dozens of clifftops & overlooks to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season

Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A dozen Vermont clifftops and overlooks are temporarily closed to hikers to protect nesting peregrine falcons. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the cliffs will stay closed until August 1 or until the department determines there is no longer a risk to the falcons. State wildlife biologist Doug Morin says peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so climbers and hikers are asked to maintain a respectful distance from all nests. The department says more areas could be closed as biologists visit sites to determine if they are occupied by peregrines.

