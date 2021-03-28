Vermont’s unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point in February to 3.1%. The national jobless rate was 6.2%. Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says since February of last year, the only sector that has experienced job growth in Vermont is professional and technical services. He says the industry has shown greater resilience to the economic disruption of COVID-19 because jobs can more easily be transferred to a virtual work environment or workers can operate with a high degree of social distancing. He says the sector is poised for continued growth.

