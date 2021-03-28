“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a “violent” Chester man is behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Chester Police, and Vermont State Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Arbuckle Friday afternoon. Officials say they found him at a Londonderry motel. They say he was hiding in a hollowed-out bed frame, but a search dog sniffed him out.

Arbuckle was wanted for a probation violation stemming from an underlying charge of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, from September 16, 2020. He also has a lengthy criminal record, including involvement in the 2008 murder of Vincent Tamburello Jr.

Arbuckle was taken into custody and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged on his state warrant.

