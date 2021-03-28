What to do Sunday, March 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

When you think Easter you might think about painting eggs, but how about painting a canvas instead? Adirondack Art House is hosting a family-friendly bunny painting session this Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.

No skills will be required. Yvonne at the art house will be there to walk you through the process step-by-step. The class will cost $20 and all you’re art supplies will be included. The class size will be limited so it’s highly encouraged to RSVP.

Another egg-cellent event is an Easter egg hunt for kids.

Faith Community Church in Barre is hosting this pre-easter event to get you extra eggs-cited. The event starts at 3 p.m., and all you have to do is show up with a basket in hand, and start your hunt.

And if you worked up an appetite, you can check out Adirondak Coast Restaurant Week.

This Sunday is the last day of the week-long restaurant marathon. Participating restaurants in the Adirondak Coast will be serving fixed-priced plates to get new folks in and out of these restaurant doors. This is all part of their #dinelocal campaign. A few restaurants participating restaurants include Twisted carrot, Butcher Block, and Inca’s Sandwich Shop.

