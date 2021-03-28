BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be an active day, with rain, which may be briefly heavy at times this afternoon and early evening. Up to an inch of rain is possible, especially in southern sections. The rain will change to snow showers tonight, which will last into Monday morning. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible in the mountains. Unfortunately, it will become windy, especially tonight and into most of Monday. The wind may gust as high as 55 mph at times, possibly resulting in a few power outages. The wind will start to ease up Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies, but chilly conditions.

A roller coaster ride can be expected with the temperatures this week. Temperatures will warm up significantly Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs reaching the low 60s. Highs will be near 60 Wednesday, though showers will catch up to us by afternoon. This will change to snow showers overnight. April Fools’ Day will have valley showers and mountain snow showers, with possibly a few inches accumulation in the higher elevations. Friday and Saturday will be fair, with a chilly day Friday, then warmer on Saturday.

