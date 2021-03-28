BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will change over to snow showers Sunday night, and last into Monday morning. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is likely in the mountains, with little or no accumulation in the valleys. It will be very windy, with gusts to 55 mph possible at times, especially in the higher elevations. A few power outages are possible. Morning snow showers will give way to mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon. It will be blustery but not quite as windy, with chilly highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday will be the best day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

A bit of a roller coaster ride is on the way for the rest of the week. Wednesday will still be mild...near 60 degrees...but showers will move in during the afternoon. This will change to snow showers overnight as colder air moves in behind the system. April Fools’ Day could greet us with persistent mountain snow showers, and valley rain/snow showers. Accumulating snow is possible in the mountains (no joke!), with minor accumulation possible in the valleys. Stay tuned. This will be followed by dry and fair weather. Friday will be quite chilly, with morning lows in the teens, and highs only in the mid 30s. Things level out over the weekend, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s.

