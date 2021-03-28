BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a much quieter day, and also cooler, but still pleasant for being outdoors. Sunday will be active, as another storm system comes barreling in with rain and wind. The wind may gust to 40 mph at times. Unlike the Friday storm, however, severe weather is not expected. Rainfall amounts up to an inch are possible. The rain will then change to snow showers overnight, and last into Monday morning. An inch or so of accumulation is possible in the mountains.

After a chilly day Monday, we’ll have a beautiful, sunny day on Tuesday, with highs nearing 60 degrees. Showers are likely Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, which will change to snow showers overnight. Snow showers are looking more likely April Fools’ Day, with a few inches accumulation possible (no joke!). This will be followed by fair weather Friday and Saturday. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s, then we’ll be back in the 40s on Saturday.

