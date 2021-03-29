Alzheimer’s, dementia death rates increase during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone. But people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are some of the hardest hit.

The Alzheimer’s Association says in Vermont, 315 seniors died from Alzheimer’s and other dementias last year. That’s 47 more than the average-- a 7.6% increase.

New Hampshire saw 263 deaths above average, an 18.8% increase.

And New York saw the same percent increase as New Hampshire, with 2,210 more deaths than usual.

The Vermont Alzheimer’s Association chapter says while it’s too early to say for sure, they believe the pandemic is the main cause of that, saying memory care patients deteriorated faster with increased isolation due to the pandemic which had a ripple effect on families who struggled with guilt and depression.

“It’s been devastating. There’s no question about it. Not only has it been devastating to the patients themselves, but it’s been devastating to the families from a psychological standpoint, not being able to be there for your family member in those waning months of their lives,” said Howard Goodrow of the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association.

Goodrow says care homes that can open safely should do so, saying it’s better to allow visitors in who have to wear protective equipment than to not allow visitors at all.

