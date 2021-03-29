Advertisement

Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer

Aita Gurung-File photo
Aita Gurung-File photo(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A virtual court hearing on Monday over a translator for the Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017.

A Nepalese translator is needed for all hearings involving Aita Gurung.

Monday, the attorney general’s office argued that Gurung did not have a Nepalese translator during a key mental health evaluation.

That psychiatrist deemed Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.

The state says the outcome of that evaluation may be different f a translator was present.

