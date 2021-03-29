Attorney general points to translator trouble in case of accused cleaver killer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A virtual court hearing on Monday over a translator for the Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017.
A Nepalese translator is needed for all hearings involving Aita Gurung.
Monday, the attorney general’s office argued that Gurung did not have a Nepalese translator during a key mental health evaluation.
That psychiatrist deemed Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
The state says the outcome of that evaluation may be different f a translator was present.
