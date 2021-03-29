Advertisement

Avoid attracting bears by taking down bird feeders

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Wildlife officials recommend that Vermonters take down their bird feeders by April 1 to avoid attracting bears.

Warm weather and melting snows will drive bears to come out of their winter dens in search of food, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said.

“Bears are very fond of suet and bird seed, especially black oil sunflower seed, which they can smell from a long distance,” said Vermont bear biologist Forrest Hammond in a statement. “Bringing feeders in at night doesn’t work, because bears will still feed on seed that is spilled on the ground.”

Pet food, barbecue grills, garbage, household trash containers, open dumpsters, campsites with accessible food, and food wastes, can also attract bears, the department said.

Purposely feeding bears is illegal, dangerous, bad for bears and causes problems for neighbors, the department said.

The department recommends keeping chickens and honeybees secured within an electric fence or bear-proof enclosure; feeding pets indoors; storing trash in a secure place; and learning how to compost without causing odors that attract wildlife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for missing kite surfer Pierre Dunningan, 62, on Missisquoi Bay Thursday...
Missing Canadian kite surfer’s body found
Timothy Arbuckle, 40, appears in court for his role in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello...
“Violent” fugitive arrested in Londonderry
An EF-1 tornado touches down in Middlebury, Vt. Friday afternoon.
Cleanup continues after EF-1 tornado touches down in Addison County
Mayor Miro Weinberger appoints Kyle Dodson to Burlington's Director of Police Transformation, a...
Former Burlington police transformation director faces backlash from Black community
Bolton water rescue Friday afternoon.
Man saved in Bolton water rescue

Latest News

Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river
File Image
Educators strive for more representative curriculum amid rise in hate crimes
Family unite
Long lost father and daughter meet for the first time
FILE
Vermont village officials consider fireworks ban