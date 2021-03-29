Bolton couple searches for dog swept away by rushing river

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who jumped into the rushing waters of Joiner Brook on Friday while trying to save his dog is asking for the community’s help finding him.

Derek Taylor and his wife, Amanda, have been searching for their golden retriever, Yogurt, since the incident.

They say they were walking along Joiner Brook with Yogurt and their other dog, Molly, when Yogurt noticed people he knew across the river and jumped into the water to try to swim over to them.

“And he was very familiar with that river. He swam there a hundred times so he thought that he could just make it across and he immediately started getting pulled away and I just ran in immediately to help save him... and I almost did,” Derek said.

The raging and rising waters swept Yogurt downstream. Derek eventually found a rock ledge and clung to that for four hours before rescue crews saved him.

“I thought that my life was going to end and I was telling my wife how much I loved her and I was just really mourning my dog’s death,” Derek said.

Derek and Amanda say they’re meeting with a tracking dog on Monday at noon to try to find Yogurt.

“I feel like it’s giving me false hope just because he was saying there’s a chance he could still be alive because dogs are really resilient but just with how strong the river was, I just can’t see how Yogurt could’ve survived,” Amanda said.

Derek and Amanda say all they want is closure and to bring Yogurt home.

“We understand the reality that he’s probably not alive but having his body to be able to bring home and bury properly would mean a tremendous amount to us,” Derek said.

Derek and Amanda are asking anyone who searches for Yogurt to go after 3 p.m. on Monday so that the tracking dog doesn’t get thrown off by different scents. They’re also urging everyone to be cautious around the rushing river.

Derek and Amanda say Yogurt is about 70 pounds with a stocky build. He has big paws and very fluffy and golden fur. They say Yogurt was wearing a blue and green collar with cows on it at the time he got lost.

